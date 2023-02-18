Zeenat Aman shows off her silver hair: 'People said it would negatively impact my work'
In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat Aman opened up about flaunting her silver hair in the pictures, and revealed how her well wishers reacted to it.
Zeenat Aman, the legendary actress recently made her Instagram debut and received a warm welcome from her fans and netizens. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress, who has been on a break from acting for the last few years, is reportedly set to be active in films once again. Zeenat Aman has been treating her fans and followers with some million-dollar pictures and heartwarming notes, ever since she made her Instagram debut. Her latest post is winning the internet.
Zeenat Aman opens up about showing off her silver hair
In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat Aman opened up about showing off her silver hair in pictures, and revealed how her friends and well-wishers reacted to it. "As women, we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy," wrote the legendary actress.
"I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo," added Zeenat.
Zeenat Aman's illustrious career
The senior actress, who won the Miss India pageant in 1970, made her acting debut in the same year with the Dev Anand starrer The Evil Within. Later, she rose to prominence with some excellent performances in notable films including Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Dostana, Qurbani, Professor Pyarelal, and many others. She was last seen in the 2019-released epic drama Panipat, in a special cameo appearance.
