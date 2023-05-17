Zeenat Aman slays ‘scarecrow chic’ look in latest PICS; Fans REACT: ‘It’s giving Moira Rose’

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joined Instagram in February this year, and she has been ruling the social media platform ever since she joined. Zeenat Aman shares the most engaging, interesting and thought-provoking posts on her Instagram, which are a delight for all of her fans. From behind-the-scenes pictures, to interesting stories and revelations, Zeenat Aman makes sure her fans are hooked to her account. On Wednesday, she shared a series of pictures from a fun test shoot, in which she is seen rocking an oversized, baggy outfit. She called the look ‘scarecrow chic’, and her pictures reminded Netizens of Moira Rose’s character from Schitt’s Creek.

Zeenat Aman’s ‘scarecrow chic’ look

Zeenat Aman shared a series of pictures that show her dressed up in an oversized white kurta paired with a long black skirt. The first picture shows her with sunglasses on, and her arms outstretched. She jokingly called it ‘scarecrow chic’! “The kids came up with a concept, I agreed to be their clothes horse, and now I must confess I had a blast! Fashion can be intimidating and let’s be honest, it’s usually geared towards being ‘sexy’. That’s certainly been my experience of it. I’ve heard the words “diva”, “bombshell” and “glamour” enough to never need to hear them again in my life!” wrote Zeenat Aman.

She further added, “So now, I focus on fun. Sexy is great and you bet I can still deliver, but fashion should also be light, goofy, comfy and experimental, don’t you think? In fact, let’s call this look scarecrow chic! This entire test shoot was conceptualised and executed by a vibrant team of young technicians. Thank you kids for the good times!”

Chitrangda Singh dropped fire emojis on Zeenat Aman’s post, while actress Parvathy Thiruvothu commented, “It’s giving MOIRA ROSE and I’m here for it!!!” Reacting to her comment, another Instagram user wrote, “hahahaha I thought the same thing!” Another Netizen wrote, “Moira Rose vibes,” while many others pointed out the same. Isha Talwar commented, “Thank you for educating and breaking stereotypes - your account is a blessing in the highly misleading world of Instagram !!! And people listen to all kinds of gyaan when you present it the way only you do.”

