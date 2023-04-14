Zeenat Aman spends a 'special evening' with Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta; Fans say 'All beauties in one frame'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons lately. After she made her Instagram debut, she has been treating fans with priceless pictures and interesting anecdotes on her handle. On Thursday night, she was seen spending a lovely evening with her contemporaries Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta, among others. Earlier today, Alia Bhatt's mom took to Instagram and posted pictures from their get-together.

Fans gush over Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman and Neena Gupta's reunion

In the pictures, Soni is seen sporting a printed kaftan and matching pants while Zeenat has opted for an olive green ethnic dress. Neena, on the other hand, is a vision in a white saree. The pictures also feature their friend Anu Ranjan. Soni shared the pictures with fans and wrote, "Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much needed catch up." Have a look:

After the Raazi actress posted the pictures, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan wrote, "Such a lovely picture. All the ladies looking Absolutely Fabulous. I recently watched a fantastic interview of yours in which you mention that Zeenat ji is your favorite from back in the day, how lovely to see you both in a picture together. Thank you so much for sharing." Another fan commented, "Mashallah beautiful ladies in one frame."

Meanwhile, Soni, a while ago, shared the wedding pictures of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor as they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. She penned a heartfelt note as she wished the power couple. Her post read, "On this day last year my sweet (heart emoji)’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards …"

