Zeenat Aman spills beans on public perception, hearing 'cruel' statements about herself; Kajol REACTS

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram earlier this year due to her passion for writing. Ever since then, she has expressed herself strongly on the platform, sharing snippets from her life and career with the fans. In her latest post, the actress spoke about how she has been a target of false information and cruel statements throughout her career spanning 50 years.

Zeenat Aman writes a note on false statements

On Monday, July 17, Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a harsh truth about society's attitude towards public figures. She spoke about the judgment she has faced in her 50-year career. She wrote, "Public perception is a funny thing. When you are famous, complete strangers imagine that they have an intimate knowledge of your character and life story. Many also feel entitled to the sort of gossip and judgment that would elicit their own moral outrage were the tables turned."

The Don actress further clarified that she does not pay attention to such statements; however, she won't hesitate to call out those who spread wrong information. She said, "In my 50 years in Hindi cinema, I have read and heard enough falsehoods and cruel statements about myself to fill a book. I have no inclination to list and counter each one of these because they simply do not merit so much of my attention. Now I know the usual response to such an assertion is - well, if you choose to be in the public eye, then deal with the gossip. To which my reply is - yes, I have and will continue to deal with it. But I will also not hesitate to say that spreading loose gossip and false information says much more about the speaker than the one who is spoken about!"

Zeenat Aman also posted a picture of herself standing in her garden. She looked resplendent in a white outfit and sunglasses. Additionally, she expressed her appreciation to her fans for their kind and thoughtful messages.

In the comments under her post, Zeenat Aman's fans and admirers showed their support and mentioned how she is a strong woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind. The post also caught the attention of The Trial star Kajol, who commented, "Facts!"

Zeenat Aman’s work front

Zeenat Aman was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, which was released in 2019. She is set to make her OTT debut in a web series called Showstopper, helmed by Manish Harishankar.

