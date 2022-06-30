Zeenat Aman talks about her journey in the Hindi cinema: Was accepted in characters with grey shades

Zeenat Aman is one of the most talented and charismatic actresses of the '70s era in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in 1971 with Hulchul, and has proved her versatility as an actor. She has given blockbusters like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Don, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat to name a few. Her breakthrough came with the film Haré Rama Haré Krishna in 1971 and since then there was no looking back for her.

Now, in the latest interview with PTI, the actress talked about her journey in the Hindi cinema and said that the audience accepted her even when she played grey characters, even as a drug addict or someone who died of an overdose. "There was an audience acceptance. Subsequently, writers wrote parts for me where it was a good bad girl, good girl and other kinds of roles that did well," she said.

Further, she added that when she began her journey she was a teenager and had to stop working when she became a mother. The actress said that she had the fortune of working with a lot of actor-directors like Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Amjad Khan, Feroz Khan, and Sanjay Khan. Zeenat also revealed that Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Satyam Shivam Sundaram were the toughest films of her career.

The Dharam Veer actress said she was never bothered about the male lead opposite her in a film. "It didn't matter to me who my leading man was. What always mattered to me was who my director and writer were... I could do scenes with anybody but I needed a good director behind the camera and a writer," she said.

Meanwhile, Zeenat was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, where she portrayed the role of Sakina Begum. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

