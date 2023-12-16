Zeenat Aman thanks fans as she gains 500K Instagram followers; advises 'don't take social media too seriously'
Zeenat Aman expresses gratitude as she reaches 500K followers on Instagram, while also advising her fans not to use social media to nurture insecurities or spread negativity. Check it out!
Zeenat Aman, a stalwart in Bollywood, has left an indelible mark on the film industry. Her illustrious career resonates across generations of film enthusiasts, contributing to her dynamic persona. In recent times, the veteran actress has seamlessly transitioned into becoming a favorite on social media, captivating her audience with captivating pictures and engaging anecdotes.
Celebrating a significant milestone, Zeenat Aman recently reached the noteworthy mark of 500k followers on Instagram. Expressing her gratitude, she shared a post acknowledging her followers while simultaneously offering valuable advice.
Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a post expressing her gratitude
Zeenat Aman recently expressed her gratitude on Instagram for reaching 500k followers. In the posted picture, the actress stands on a balcony adorned in a stunning white outfit with black polkas and sunglasses, soaking in the beauty of nature.
Her caption reads, "My Romeo is nowhere in sight, but I did see the ticker on my profile quietly cross the 500k followers count. It is simply extraordinary to me that I can connect with quite literally hundreds of thousands of you through this page. It has been an invigorating experience, for my self and no doubt my career. In these past months I have also observed the many deceits of social media.
So while I will thank you for your love, I will first say - don’t take social media too seriously. It is such a powerful tool. Use it to inspire, entertain and connect you. Not to fan your insecurities, ignite your envy or inject your venom. Now, I would be amiss to not express the extent of my gratitude. Our community and its growth has been entirely authentic and organic. And the love I have received is overwhelming. Thank you for sharing your memories, stories and appreciation with me both online and offline. I am honoured and delighted by you."
Take a look:
About Zeenat Aman
In the 1970s, Zeenat Aman embarked on her acting journey and gained significant success with Haré Rama Haré Krishna, earning her a BFJA Award for Best Actress. From iconic films like Don and Dharam Veer to memorable performances in Qurbani and Satyam Shivam Sundaram, the actress has consistently captivated audiences with her charm. After a decade of flourishing as a star, her on-screen presence diminished following her marriage to Mazhar Khan in 1985. They remained a couple until 1998 and have two sons together, named Azaan and Zahaan Khan.
ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman reveals suffering from eye condition called ptosis; 'Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing'
