Zeenat Aman to celebrate 45 years of Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in THIS special way

Amongst several iconic movies that Bollywood has ever made, the 1978 release, Don starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman remains a cult classic. The film will complete 45 years of its release this year. In order to acknowledge the same, the leading lady of the 1970s and 80s, Zeenat Aman will be collaborating with not-for-profit organization, Film Heritage Foundation to present an exclusive one-night-only live event in Mumbai.

Celebrating 45 years of Chandra Barot’s, Don, a special event, ‘Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don’, will be hosted on September 29 at the 1000-seater majestic Regal Cinema in Colaba. The presentation will not only include a three-hour re-release of the original classic film Don but will also see the star of the film, Zeenat Aman, having a hearty chat about her life and career with filmmaker and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, over a 30-minute moderated session.

In a statement shared, Zeenat Aman expressed her excitement and shared, “Film Heritage Foundation is doing such incredible work to preserve and give our classic films a second life in cinemas. I am so happy to be presenting the special screening of Don with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of the Film Heritage Foundation and looking forward to our conversation. Unfortunately, I missed watching the film at the Bachchan Back to the Beginning Festival last year, but I am excited that it is being presented at a special screening and I can’t wait to watch it back on the big screen on September 29th. I know that even 45 years after its release, the original Don is still a blockbuster.”

In addition to this, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Filmmaker, and Director of, the Film Heritage Foundation stated, “It is my honor and a dream come true to present a special screening of Don in conversation with the one and only Zeenat Aman. When we screened Don at the Bachchan Back to the Beginning festival last year, the audience fell in love with “Roma” all over again. Her tremendous charisma and her aura of grace and sensuality are timeless and it is no wonder that she continues to be a star today. I am looking forward to my conversation with her that will give the audience a rare opportunity to listen to a diva walk down memory lane and to watch the original Don with the original Roma on the big screen.”

About Don

The remarkable Don starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in the lead roles was released in the year 1978. Written by Salim-Javed, the film was directed by Chandra Barot. The film was the third highest-grossing Indian film in the year of its release and was categorized as a Golden Jubilee by Box Office India. The cult status of the film can be ascertained by the fact that it inspired several remakes in different languages.

About Film Heritage Foundation

Film Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Mumbai set up by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in 2014. It is dedicated to supporting the conservation, preservation, and restoration of the moving image and to developing interdisciplinary programs to create awareness about the language of cinema.

