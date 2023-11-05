Zeenat Aman to make acting comeback with Shabana Azmi? Manish Malhotra spills DEETS

Zeenat Aman is an actress who ruled the Indian film industry back in the day. She then won the hearts of the younger generation when she made her way onto Instagram and started posting about her personal and professional life. Aman has also been sharing unknown facts and anecdote from the time she was actively acting in movies. Well, the good news is that the veteran actress is making a comeback to films.

Zeenat Aman to make her acting comeback with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra gave cinephiles a great surprise when he took to his Instagram profile and announced that the legendary actress Zeenat Aman will be returning to the big screen with the film Bun Tikki co-starring Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Shabana Azmi and Dev.D star Abhay Deol.

The film will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari under the banner of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions. It’s reportedly going to be produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza.

Making it official, Manish posted a picture of the trio and penned, “The Great @azmishabana18 and @thezeenataman both I have been a huge fan of from their movies to their songs to their clothes. They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love. It gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate @stage5production for a film called #BunTikki a sensitive film written and directed by @farazarifansari and starring with them is the Uber talented @abhaydeol. Shooting starts this month and we are all so excited about this unique film. Cast, crew all of us.”

Take a look:

Upon discovering this amazing news, cinema lovers and Zeenat Aman fans couldn’t stop from expressing their excitement in the comments section. A user penned, “That's awesome!” while another commented, “This is a dream team.” A third user wrote, “Can’t wait for this one!”.

Just like them, actress Chitrangda Singh also celebrated the big news and commented, “This is an amazinggg combo!”

We’re eager to see the star recreate her magic on the big screen again. How excited are you?

