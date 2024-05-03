Zeenat Aman urges industry to avoid bringing wild animals on set: ‘Was brought to tears recently when I arrived...'

Zeenat Aman is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. The veteran actress did successful films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, and many more. The veteran actress is also among the most active celebrities on Instagram.

Her admirers eagerly await her posts, which often include historical lessons or trivia. Her most recent piece discussed wildlife safety on film shoots. The post came after she watched an animal being mistreated on the set of her film, leaving her feeling guilty.

Zeenat Aman urges film industry to avoid using wild animals on movie sets

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat Aman shared a post and recalled a recent incident about how she was moved when she saw a wild elephant on one of her sets. She wrote, "I was brought to tears recently when I arrived on set to find an elderly, domestic elephant on the scene. She was standing on the burning asphalt, bejewelled and bedecked… and she stayed there all day as the cameras rolled. I was bound by contract to do my job, but I am guilt-ridden that such a majestic animal suffered for my job and your entertainment."

Check out Zeenat Aman's post here:

Zeenat Aman on completing one year since her Instagram debut

On February 11, 2024, Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to celebrate her first anniversary since debuting on the platform. She shared a couple of captivating pictures showcasing her in a chic outfit and wrote a thoughtful caption. She wrote, “People presume that transformative experiences are the prerogative of the young. My experience tells me otherwise.”

Recounting how her children encouraged her to join Instagram, she shared, “365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year.”

Zeenat Aman on the work front

On the work front, Zeenat Aman is gearing up, Bun Tikki, directed by fashion maestro-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra. In this venture, she'll share the screen with esteemed actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

