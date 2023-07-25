Zeenat Aman warns trolls as she shares 'recipe for instant-block’ in new post; Netizens hail the 'legend'

Zeenat Aman, kicks-up a storm every time she drops a post on her Instagram. Aman, who is hailed as one of the sizzling B-Town beauties of all time, leaves her fans mesmerized with her enchanting photos from the present and her glorious past. The legendary diva of Bollywood is currently winning hearts on Instagram, since her debut on the social media platform. Amidst that, the actress shared her ‘recipe for instant-block’ in a new post, issuing a warning to trolls.

Zeenat Aman warns trolls as she drops priceless photos enjoying the Mumbai rain

Aman, who is aging beautifully and is enjoying being a social media butterfly off late, has dropped a slew of delightful pictures ‘frolicking’ in rain. Blessing our Instagram feeds, on Tuesday, Zeenat Aman took to the popular photo sharing platform and shared a string of lovely photos of herself where she can be seen donning a floral raincoat over a skirt, relishing the monsoon season in her garden.

Alongside the string of her lovely photos, she wrote a long, thought-provoking caption. Through her caption, the veteran actress emphasized on the importance of ‘boundaries’ in a ‘healthy relationship'. She also hinted at verbal ‘abuse’ and ‘gossip’ on social media.

Laying down her ‘rules of engagement’ for her followers, Aman wrote, “If we are to continue this relationship on Instagram, then I must lay bare my rules of engagement. I’ve learnt that every healthy relationship requires boundaries and here are mine:”

After highlighting the point of pitting woman against woman, Zeenat Aman said, “Thou shall not have inane and heated arguments on my page. You come across as utterly foolish when you do. Thou shall quote me truly, without twisting my words. I’m looking at you, online portals that don’t even copy-paste my captions correctly.”

As a warning to online trolls, the veteran actress said, “Differing opinions, personal stories, respectful comments and questions are very welcome! However I just do not have the patience for trolls and am quite trigger-happy when it comes to the “block” button.”

Calling the Internet ‘a place of Venom’, Aman asserted, “I know that many people struggle with social media, and that the Internet can be a place of venom, comparison, controversy and obsessive scrolling. I do not wish to venture down that road nor send you there, so pay heed to my commandments! We’ll be happier together if you do.”

Fans react to Zeenat Aman’s post

Reacting to Zeenat’s latest Instagram post, Arshad Warsi’s wife, Maria Gorreti, on Aman’s post commented, “Ha ha ha ha thou art just fantastic, I love these rules of engagement ..Especially the one that does not allow tearing anyone else down and gossip (red heart emoji).”

A fan wrote, “Always something to learn from you Zeenatji (heart emoji) you have our hearts.” “More than everything you’re doing on Instagram that’s creating waves. I love the way you word your captions, ah so good,” commented another fan.

“You, Madame, are everything I want to be when I grow up (red heart emoji),” wrote another ardent fan of Zeenat Aman, while one user said, “Internet’s arguably best gift is women to look up to ! An icon (red heart emoji).”

Zeenat Aman’s work front

Zeenat Aman who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s 2019 historical drama, Panipat, will reportedly be seen in Sheer Qorma fame Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki, where she will share screen space with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.