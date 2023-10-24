Zeenat Aman wishes everyone on Dussehra; says it's 'a moment to reflect on the transitory nature of our lives'

Zeenat Aman is one of the most legendary actresses Bollywood has ever produced. She has been a part of several acclaimed and successful films in her career. Lately, the Don actress has been very active on social media, where she frequently shares her thoughts, anecdotes, and pictures. Today, she wished everyone on Dussehra.

Zeenat Aman wishes everyone a happy Dussehra

Today, on October 24th, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself. She wrote a warm message in the caption, wishing everyone a happy Dussehra. The yesteryear actress wrote that we should remember that Dussehra is "a celebration of good over evil. It's also a moment to reflect on the transitory nature of our lives and the narratives we construct." She further said that one needs to find their own center in this ever-changing world.

Check out her post!

Zeenat Aman opens up on her 'discreet' marriage

Last week, the actress shared a picture with her son on Instagram and opened up about her 'discreet' marriage. She said that she eloped with the father of her son and tied the knot in Singapore in a "low-key ceremony" which consisted of two witnesses.

About Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman started her acting career in 1970 but got her major breakthrough with Haré Rama Haré Krishna. The film and her performance were well received and bagged her a BFJA Award for Best Actress. Some of her most successful films are Don, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer. After marrying Mazhar Khan, Aman started making less frequent appearances in films. She had two sons with him, Azaan and Zahaan Khan. She was also married to Sanjay Khan, and their marriage was annulled in 1979.

