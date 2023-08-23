Zeenat Aman's heartfelt ‘caption for men’ is winning hearts on the Internet; son Zahaan has a sweet response

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been in the headlines ever since she made her Instagram debut. The Hare Krishna Hare Rama actress is often known for sharing anecdotes from her golden days in Bollywood and giving significant life lessons via her posts. In fact, in her recent Instagram post, Zeenat Aman exclusively wrote “This is a caption for men,” and extended her advice to all the men out there.

Zeena Aman pens a note for men

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful and strong message for men as Zeenat exclusively wrote, “This is a caption for men.” In the caption she wrote, “Please don’t be afraid to hold your mother/sister/wife/aunt/girlfriend/friend’s handbag when they ask. Or for that matter, even when they don’t ask, but you can see that they’re struggling or have been carrying it for too long. I can guarantee that you will need something from it someday, if not everyday. Nothing screams insecure like a man who’s afraid of or disgusted by things associated with women! Tampons, handbags, makeup… whatever it is. Get over it.” Have a look:

Moreover, at the end Zeenat Aman mentioned her son Zahaan Khan and wrote, “Just a Tuesday thought since I found this picture of @zanuski (Zahaan Khan) helping with my handbag.”

Son Zahaan Khan reacts to the post

Zeenat Aman’s son Zahaan Khan reacted sweetly to the post as he was tagged in it for helping his mother by carrying the handbag. He wrote in the comment section, “You've been lugging me around since my birth! Have to return the favour from time to time.” Undoubtedly, the beautiful bond between mother-son duo can be seen from this comment.

Fans react to the powerful post

After Zeenat Aman shared the thoughtful post, her fans and admirers started reacting. While one of them wrote, “And a few more things like holding the door open for the person behind you, or letting the person in the elevator when you see someone rushing to it,giving elderly people some time and having patience with them especially when they are trying to get on the escalator!!” another one wrote, “Bagwati is intimidating for a lot of the men, I guess. I love the way you ve conveyed it!”

Interestingly, the second comment is a reference from Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where Imraan (played by Farhan Akhtar) names the bag, Bagwati, that is worth 12,000 euros. The bag was bought by Arjun (played by Hrithik Roshan) for Kabir’s (played by Abhay Deol) girlfriend.

The 71-year-old actress made her Instagram debut on February 11 by posting a pretty picture of herself and writing in the caption, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.”

