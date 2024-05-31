Zeenat Aman's Show Stopper director rubbishes financial trouble rumors; says 'Payments are cleared'

Renowned actress Zeenat Aman is poised to return to the silver screen with Show Stopper, directed by Manish Harishankar. Recently, there have been rumors circulating regarding alleged financial issues. Reports indicated that production for the show stalled, leaving investors without returns on their investments.

Additionally, writer-director Manish Harishankar has faced accusations of neglecting tax filings, leading to suspicions regarding his financial management practices. Now, putting a full stop to all the rumors, the director finally broke his silence and cleared the air about the financial issues regarding the project.

Zeenat Aman's Show Stopper Director addresses rumors on financial woes

According to News18, director Harishankar dismissed the ‘speculations’ as ‘baseless’. He refuted reports suggesting that the actors hadn’t received their dues and that the shoot remained incomplete. He stated, "I just want to state on record that all the speculations and rumours made about the payments are not true. In fact, we have hundred percent cleared the lead actors’ payments and the production’s payments are also clear by 90-95 percent.”

Speaking about his engagements in post-production and meetings with OTT platforms, he mentioned, "We have just finished dubbing with all the actors and the post-production is also going on in full swing currently. We will make the date of the announcement. We are going to join hands with soon with some good association. No one contacted us to confirm this story before publishing in the respective media."

About Show Stopper

Show Stopper is filmed in Bhopal, Indore, and Mumbai, the web series delves into the taboo topic of bra fittings, highlighting how nearly 80 percent of women worldwide wear the wrong-sized bra throughout their lives, leading to significant health risks. Positioned as a mature love story, the series will feature Aman and Kiran Kumar alongside Zarina Wahab, Shweta Tiwari, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in key roles.

Zeenat Aman on the work front

Apart from Show Stopper, Zeenat Aman also has Bun Tikki in her kitty. Helmed by renowned fashion designer-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra, this project will feature her alongside actors Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film is being produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Marijke Desouzam and Dinesh Malhotra.

