Zeenat Aman's Showstopper co-star Rakesh Bedi and crew claim dues aren't cleared days after director rubbishes financial trouble rumors

In 2022, it was announced that veteran actress Zeenat Aman is poised to make her comeback with a show titled Showstopper. However, nearly two years have passed, and there has been no update about the show. Alleged reports and speculations about financial troubles surrounding the show have surfaced. Recently, director Manish Harishankar addressed the concerns regarding monetary issues, but it appears that the cast and crew have a different perspective. According to the latest reports, the crew has not received their dues from the past two years.

Showstopper actors and crew allege non-payment of dues

According to Free Press Journal, actors and crew members of the show responded to Manish’s latest statement, asserting that despite repeated requests, their payments remain outstanding. These individuals, who play significant roles in the filmmaking process, have found themselves in a financial predicament, struggling to meet their expenses due to the unpaid dues.

Rakesh Bedi said, “It’s been one-and-a-half or two years. I have not received my payment yet. I think the problem is that they have to finish a lot of work, and clear all the dues of others then only they can release the series. Even I have a few other friends in the series, who have not received their payments."

Celebrity fashion designer Krishna recounted that she came across an article about Showstopper, where the director purportedly confirmed clearing payments. However, she recently met a stylist from the same project who collaborated with her. He handled styling for Shweta Tiwari, while she worked with other celebrities. She said that neither of them has received payments, not even 50 percent. Krishan said that she received only a partial payment of Rs 25,000 out of the agreed Rs 1,25,000.

Advertisement

Krishna expressed frustration, stating, "it's been two years now. Eventually, I even got tired and stopped following up. It just feels really bad to keep on asking for my hard-earned money. I don't even have Manish's number as the line producer, Narendra Jani, responds on his behalf. I got the payment via Google Pay of Rs 25,000, when I decided that I would not come on sets unless I get paid. There is no sign of getting my money."

About Showstopper

Showstopper is shot in Bhopal, Indore, and Mumbai. The series explores the taboo subject of bra fittings, emphasizing that around 80 percent of women globally wear ill-fitting bras, which pose considerable health risks throughout their lives.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman's Show Stopper director rubbishes financial trouble rumors; says 'Payments are cleared'