Zero, Dilwale, Happy New Year or Jab Harry met Sejal: Which Shah Rukh Khan film disappointed you most? COMMENT

Particularly in the last five to six years, Shah Rukh Khan's films have done little to nothing to bolster his filmography. Which is your least favourite film so far? Discuss below.
Shah Rukh Khan, popularly and fondly known as King Khan, recently clocked 28 years in the Bollywood film industry. His die-hard fans took social media by storm as they shared SRK's memorable characters and songs over the years. Social media was flooded with such posts and it indeed was a lovely joyride down memory lane. Right from his debut in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan slowly and steadily climbed the ladder of success. His films like Baazigar, Darr, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge further catapulted him into fame. 

In the early aughts, SRK's performances in films like Devdas, Kal Ho Na Ho and Swades further cemented his position as the one of Bollywood's leading actors. Despite giving such memorable films, SRK has not had the best run at the box office in the last few years. His films have either marked an average performance at the box office or opened to negative reviews from critics. Particularly in the last five to six years, films like  Zero, Dilwale, Happy New Year and Jab Harry met Sejal have done little to nothing to bolster SRK's filmography. 

His last film was Zero in 2018 opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which tanked massively at the box office. Since then, SRK has not announced any new project and often addresses this is in the most hilarious manner on Twitter. 

So, until SRK's next announcement, tell us film Shah Rukh Khan in recent times has disappointed you the most? Let us know in the comments below.  

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Zero & Jab Harry met sejal disappointed ne. P. S. Dilwale is not flop.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Dilwale ain't flop.

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Loved Diwali, most disappointed by Jab Harry met jegal

