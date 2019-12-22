Zero director Aanand L Rai shares UNSEEN photos with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma

On December 21, 2018, Zero released. A year later, director Aanand L Rai shared a few unseen photos from the sets taken with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

It has been a year since Zero released. The Bollywood film saw channel his romance king in the form of a dwarf. The trailer looked promising. After all, he was reuniting with and . Shah Rukh left no stone unturned to lure audiences into theatres. This includes a special song with . Shah Rukh's collaboration with Aanand L Rai was one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. However, things did not work out in his favour.

The 2018 romance failed to impress critics and eventually did not perform well at the box office. However, the movie remains special to the team behind the making. A year since its release, director Rai took to Twitter to look back at the movie. The filmmaker shared a collage of three pictures with the lead cast and remember the movie. Aanand shared the pictures with a quote by King Khan.

The quote reads, "Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief."

He shared the quote and pictures with the caption, "Love you Khan Saab #1YearOfZero." Check it out below:

Zero was reportedly Shah Rukh's most expensive film yet. The budget costing was about Rs 200 crore. However, the movie failed to even reach a breakeven. The movie earned Rs 90.28 crore at the Indian box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 1 year of Zero: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan starrer is special despite poor reviews and BO failure

Credits :Twitter

Read More