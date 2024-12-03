Zero Se Restart Trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey's reaction while getting his makeup done for 12th Fail is unmissable; don't miss him rubbing his slipper
The Zero Se Restart trailer is out, and it reveals Vikrant Massey's candid moments, including his reaction during makeup for 12th Fail and a quirky scene with a slipper.
Vikrant Massey, who recently hinted at leaving acting, features in the Zero Se Restart trailer, which offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of 12th Fail. The trailer showcases Vikrant’s candid moments, including his amusing reaction during makeup and a separate scene of him rubbing his slipper. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s dedication to the film shines as well.
The Zero Se Restart trailer opens with Vidhu Vinod Chopra winning the Best Director award for 12th Fail, receiving accolades from stars like Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Deverakonda. A news piece reveals the film was screened at the Supreme Court, followed by text stating that no one wanted to direct it.
A voiceover highlights the challenges of bringing 12th Fail to life, showcasing Chopra’s determination and Vikrant Massey’s dedication, including glimpses of his intense preparation. The trailer humorously captures Vidhu advising Hindi film actors to emulate Vikrant Massey's work ethic if they aim for greatness, referencing a scene where the actor rubs his slipper. Towards the end, a heated exchange between Vidhu and a team member adds intrigue, making the film's journey all the more compelling.
Watch the trailer right below!
The trailer for Zero Se Restart offers an exciting preview of a compelling backstory, sparking intrigue among viewers. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s daring approach to filmmaking takes center stage, blending authenticity with a fearless narrative style.
Brimming with emotional intensity, unexpected turns, humor, and drama, the trailer promises a captivating film that captures his masterful storytelling, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.
Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's book and chronicles the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma (Vikrant Massey), who rises from poverty to become an IPS officer with the unwavering support of his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi (Medha Shankar). Released on October 23, 2023, the film has struck a deep chord with audiences.
Meanwhile, Zero Se Restart is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13th.
