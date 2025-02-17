Ziddi Girls: Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor send major shout-out to Atiya Tara Nayak as trailer of her debut drama series drops
Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor took to their respective social media handles to send a major shout out to debutant Atiya Tara Nayak for her debut series, Ziddi Girls. Check it out.
Amazon Prime Video is soon going to delight fans with its upcoming original series titled, Ziddi Girls. The trailer of the eight-part original series was released earlier in the day. Soon after, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor took to their social media handles to send a major shout-out to Atiya Tara Nayak who will be debuting with the series.
On February 17, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared the trailer of Ziddi Girls. She expressed her excitement about the debut of Atiya Tara Nayak as the trailer of the show was released. She stated, "Can’t wait to see you shine @atiyataranayak" followed by a blue heart emoji. Meanwhile, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also showcased his excitement by sharing the trailer on his Instagram stories.
He wrote, "Matilda House is set for a revolution! Wishing @atiyataranayak and the entire team all the best for Ziddi Girls. Watch it on Feb 27! #ZiddiGirlsOnPrime"
Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor send a shout-out to Atiya
The trailer of Ziddi Girls was released earlier in the day today, February 17 across all social media platforms. According to the trailer, the teen-drama narrates the story of Matilda House College, a place where tradition is strong, yet change is unavoidable.
Things take a turn when a fearless new generation comes and challenges established norms and stands up for their beliefs. The university becomes a battlefield of ideologies as ambition and resistance clash, sparking tensions. Nonetheless, the series also offers themes of laughter, genuine relationships, and friendships.
The upcoming series is directed by Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, and Vasant Nath. It features Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey, and Revathy in the key roles with fresh faces including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli
Produced by Pritish Nandy under the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2025.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor will be soon seen sharing screen space in Shiv Rawail’s directorial, Alpha, which also features Sharvari in the lead role. The first female-led YRF Spy Universe film is poised to release later this year on Christmas, i.e. December 25, 2025.
