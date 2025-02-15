Ziddi Girls OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Nandita Das and Lillete Dubey's series on rebellious girls of Matilda House
Excited for Ziddi Girls starring Nandita Das and Lillete Dubey? Check out when and where to watch this series about fearless young women of Matilda House!
Ziddi Girls, a coming-of-age series following five spirited Gen-Z college students as they navigate life at a prestigious Delhi college, is set to premiere soon. The streaming giant has officially revealed its release date. Wondering when and where to watch? Scroll down for all the details!
When and Where to Watch Ziddi Girls
Prime Video announced the premiere date for its upcoming young adult series Ziddi Girls on Instagram. Unveiling the poster, the platform wrote, “Welcome to Matilda House—where rules & rebellion thrive under the same roof!”
The streaming giant confirmed the series will debut on February 27. Spanning eight episodes, the Hindi original will be available in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Plot of Ziddi Girls
Ziddi Girls is a refreshing college drama that explores identity, lifelong friendships, and the complexities of adulthood. Blending entertainment with meaningful storytelling, it captures the exhilarating mix of idealism, uncertainty, and courage as a group of Gen-Z freshers step into a prestigious Delhi college.
The series dives into their journey through love, heartbreak, rebellion, and growth, painting a vivid picture of a world that is both welcoming and unforgiving. At its core, Ziddi Girls is a celebration of sisterhood and unwavering support, showcasing the power of friendship as these young women chase their dreams and navigate the highs and lows of life.
Cast and Crew of Ziddi Girls
Ziddi Girls boasts a stellar mix of fresh talent and seasoned actors. The cast includes newcomers Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli, alongside acclaimed stars Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey, and Revathy.
Produced by Pritish Nandy under Pritish Nandy Communications, the series is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Shonali Bose directs, while Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma take on writing and directing duties.
