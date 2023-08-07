Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star Sanya Malhotra dances her heart out; Aamir Khan's daughter reacts

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is a month away and fans are already filled with excitement. After the release of the Zinda Banda song from Atlee’s directorial, many people were seen recreating the dance moves on social media. Amongst them is actress Sanya Malhotra who is also a part of Jawan.

Sanya Malhotra grooves to the Zinda Banda song

The Zinda Banda song from Jawan is setting the stage on fire before the film’s release. Many people on social media are posting wonderful videos by recreating the dance moves. Amongst them is actress Sanya Malhotra, who is also in the starcast of Jawan. Malhotra took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dancing on Zinda Banda. In the video, she is seen wearing a white classy top along with a pair of blue jeans. She is as usual doing the steps of the song flawlessly. In the caption, the Badhai Ho actress wrote, “Zinda ho toh Dance karo (heart-eyed emoji).” Have a look:

After posting the video, fans showered their love in the comment section. In fact, Ira Khan, who is the daughter of Aamir Khan, also commented on the video. She wrote, “Look at those biceps!!” and “And the other muscle wala lines on your arms. I don’t know what they're called but Woohoooo!!”

Shah Rukh Khan shared the song on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, who will play a lead role in Jawan, took to Instagram to share the song Zinda Banda. The Pathaan actor wrote in the caption, “When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!”

About Jawan

Jawan is a film directed by Atlee and it will feature Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ridhi Dogra. At the same time, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Pathaan alongside SRK, will make a special appearance in one of the scenes. The film is set to make it to the big screen on September 7.

