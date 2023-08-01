Zinda Banda song: Loved Shah Rukh Khan's first track from Jawan? An interesting trivia will leave you stunned

Shah Rukh Khan has been under constant spotlight ever since his second biggest outing of the year, Jawan, was announced. After unleashing a massive frenzy among his fans and netizens with the power-packed prevue of Jawan, the makers treated millions of SRKians with a peppy dance track, titled Zinda Banda, which has taken the internet by storm.

While fans were expecting for makers to release the trailer of Jawan and were eagerly waiting for them to do so, the makers decided to delight the audiences with the song first, instead of the trailer. For the unversed, the first-ever song from Jawan, Zinda Banda, was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan and the makers on their respective social media handles.

Shah Rukh Khan shot separately for Hindi and Tamil version of Zinda Banda

Composed by the musical maestro from down South, Anirudh Ravichander, Zinda Banda is an enthusiastic, energetic and peppy dance number which has been released in three different languages, namely Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shot on a massive scale with over 1000 background dancers, Shah Rukh is a visual treat as he shows-off his perfect dance moves in Zinda Banda. However, according to a TOI report, the superstar shot for the Hindi and Tamil version of the song separately.

Shah Rukh Khan mouthed Tamil lyrics in Vandha Edam

The choreography apparently in the Tamil version is slightly different from the Hindi version of Zinda Banda. The biggest highlight of the Tamil version of Zinda Banda, which is titled as ‘Vandha Edam’ is Shah Rukh Khan mouthing the Tamil lyrics and dancing his heart out!

Kollywood’s ace director, Atlee Kumar, must have insisted Shah Rukh Khan to dub the lines in Hindi as well as Tamil, so that the song hit the right chords with the people of all languages and they feel more connected with the song.

Now that the first song from Jawan, Zinda Banda is out, Shah Rukh Khan fans from up North to down South are now waiting for the makers to unveil the trailer of Jawan.

About Jawan

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan marks the first collaboration between Atlee and SRK and also stars Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is slated to release on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

