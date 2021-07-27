Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: 5 reasons why Katrina Kaif’s character of carefree Laila deserves her own spin off

Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 release Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring , Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and , has been one of the most talked about and loved movies Bollywood has ever witnessed. The movie is a comedy drama wherein the three childhood friends head for a road trip in Spain and it turns out to be a self discovery journey. Each character had a different story to share and the movie had some important life lessons; the most important one being the title itself which says ‘you live only once’.

And while Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay nailed their performances as Arjun, Imran and Kabir, respectively, and the movie was led by the boys gang, Katrina had also grabbed a lot of attention with her stint in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. To note, Katrina played the role of Laila in the movie and she did leave a lasting impact on the audience with her carefree approach towards life. And while we can’t get over Laila’s panache, here’s why this character of Katrina Kaif deserves a spin off:

Laila lives life to the moment

Laila is someone who justifies the title Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara truly. She is a confident and independent woman who believes in enjoying every moment of life to the fullest. Be it enjoying her time at the beach-side or lying under a clear sky and watching stars at night, Laila was all about living in the moment and making the most of it. It will be interesting to see some more adventures in her life.

Laila’s love for deep sea diving

Laila was introduced to the boy gang as they head to try their hands at deep sea diving. Interestingly, she was their instructor and did guide them well for the same. And the way she had calmed down Arjun, who was scared of water, was indeed commendable. But the fans would love to see her experience of deep sea diving and know about her struggles, if any, when she went for the sport for the first time.

Her love for travelling

Laila loved to travel and explore different places across the world. After enjoying deep sea diving in Costa Brava, the lady was supposed to make her way to Morocco and her adventures would have definitely continued. Although she had met Arjun and the gang again in Pamplona, the plan was still on. Getting a glimpse of her travel adventures would be great fun, isn’t it?

Her relationship with Arjun and their trip to Morocco

Arjun and Laila’s relationship was indeed one of the key highlights of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. While their sizzling chemistry had won hearts, we would definitely like to know more about their love story and their trip to Morocco.

Post married life with Arjun

There are no second thoughts about the fact that Laila and Arjun were two completely opposite people who had fallen in love with each other and got married. However, it will be interesting to watch if Laila can change the otherwise money-minded boring person post marriage or will he return to his usual busy and boring schedule.

