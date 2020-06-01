Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy: Which Zoya Akhtar film is on your must watch list? VOTE

Zoya Akhtar has taken us on a road trip, introduced to a dysfunctional family and made us witness some great rap battles. Which film gets your vote?

Zoya Akhtar has time and again proved herself a filmmaker to watch out for. From making box office blockbusters to highlighting various social subjects in her narrative, the director has given us films which can be cherished even ten years down the line. Zoya made her debut as a director with Luck By Chance in 2009 and while the film did not make much noise, it did impress the critics. Two years later, Zoya took us on a road trip like no other with three not-so-perfect friends in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Starring , Abay Deol and Farhan Akhtar, Zoya's film provides guaranteed entertainment even today. From Farhan's goofiness to 's seize the day attitude, ZNMD is now a fun trip down memory lane.

Then in 2015, Zoya introduced us to a dysfunctional Punjabi family in Dil Dhadakne Do and a star-studded ensemble ensured its blockbuster status. Starring , , Farhan Akhtar, , Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, this story took us on a hilarious and memorable cruise that's hard to forget. Giving a dog named Pluto one of the most crucial characters, Dil Dhadakne Do is a fun watch on a stressful day.

Zoya's most recent outing was Gully Boy in 2019 starring Ranveer Singh. The film, which is inspired from the lives of Mumbai's rapper Divine and Naezy, put the city's rap scene under the spotlight and on the global map. The film was also India's official entry to the Oscars this years but did not make it in the final race. The soundtrack of Gully Boy was full of energy with rap songs that introduced millions to the art. Gully Boy also was a massive box office success.

So, which Zoya Akhtar film, according to you, should be on everyone's must watch list? Comment below and let us know.

