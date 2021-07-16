Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Reunion: Katrina Kaif confesses being ‘terrified’ before the scuba diving scene

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently celebrated ten years of its release, and on that occasion, the cast had a digital reunion. Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar re-enacted a few iconic scenes from the movie.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one such film that remains to rule our hearts even after ten years of its release. The ensemble cast film recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, and we can only wonder how time flew. The cast of this film recently had a digital reunion, and fans could not have had a better surprise. This reunion was special in many ways as , Abhay Deol, , and Farhan Akhtar re-enacted a few iconic scenes from the movie and shared anecdotes about a few scenes.

We all know that Katrina Kaif’s character Laila was a scuba diving instructor in the film. During this reunion, the diva revealed that she was ‘terrified’ during the scuba diving scenes. Katrina said, "I was terrified. Everyone else was semi-pro divers. When we were shooting that underwater sequence where Hrithik has that epiphany, what actually was happening was that I was digging my nails into his hand because I was so scared. It was my first diving experience, like that.”

Hrithik Roshan also opened up about the scene and said, "The water was freezing, and I was protecting myself from the cold. So I was pretending to come out of it. The shot starts with me on the ladder of the boat. Finally, I said that’s what is making me hold back. I am not allowing myself to be impacted by the water. In the final take, I just went in. Zoya said, ‘Are you sure? The water is really cold!’ I froze. I came out, and it was exactly what that moment needed.”

Further, Hrithik even spoke about the after-effects the entire team had after shooting the song Ik Junoon. The actors in this song can be seen enjoying the La Tomatina festival. "I didn’t have tomatoes for three or four months. None of us could tolerate the presence of a tomato after (Ik Junoon) song. The kind of smell that we suffered," Hrithik confessed.

