Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10: 5 valuable life lessons from Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay's film

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 10 years of release, here’s what this Zoya Akhtar directorial taught us that stayed with us forever.

Indian cinema has witnessed some impressive movies over the year across genres that have managed to win millions of hearts. These movies come with a great ensemble of cast and an impressive storyline which leaves a mark on the audience. One such movie was Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring , Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and in the lead. To note, this happened to be Zoya’s second directorial and she did manage to prove her mettle as a successful director.

Although Zoya had given several impressive movies in her career of over a decade, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will always be close to my heart. For the uninitiated, this Zoya Akhtar directorial revolves around three friends – Kabir (played by Abhay Deol), Arjun (played by Hrithik Roshan) and Imran (played by Farhan Akhtar). It is a story of three childhood friends who go on a trip to Spain but it turns out to be a trip of self discovery. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara did not just come with some beautiful picturesque locales, along with a heartfelt storyline and good cast, but also some important life lessons which are also the need of the hour in this fast running life.

Work isn’t everything, it’s okay to take a break

In our tech savvy and fast running lives, we have all been pretty much occupied and obsessed with professional life. Indeed, hard work is the key to success. But over the years, we have been so obsessed with our work that we have almost forgotten that we have a life beyond our professional life. However, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara gives us an opportunity to think and realise that it’s okay to take out time for ourselves and that this continuous work will not give us everything.

Your friends know you the best

We all need some relations in our life which stand by us through thick and thin and doesn’t judge us for the choices we make. But they always have our back. In fact, these are the people who can read our silences. There is no point in hiding things from them as they know us better than we know ourselves.

Live in the moment and seize the day

Life is all about living in the present. Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara taught us that given the unpredictable nature of life, it is important to live in the moment instead of worrying about the future or regret about the past. Make the most of today.

Learn to forgive and forget There is no point in holding the grudges as it will hamper your peace of mind. Instead, just let go of the negativity and revive a beautiful relationship. Money can’t buy you everything Money is important for a good life. But it is important to know that money can’t buy you everything. It is important to look out for things that bring you inner happiness and peace and that you enjoy. Also Read: 5 Lessons on life and friendship we can learn from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

