Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 9: Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay, Katrina’s dialogues that are precious life lessons

A film that dropped 9 years ago starring , Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, , Kalki Koechlin was Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film about three friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imran and their tryst with life and relationships, managed to leave an indelible imprint on our hearts. With Katrina as Laila and Kalki as Natasha, the relationship angle of these three friends too was beautifully explored and the lease on life that it shared surely struck a chord with the millennials.

The story about Arjun, Kabir and Imran as they explore a new place, Spain takes us through some life-changing moments as Laila comes into their life and when they decide to take on 3 things that they fear the most. The beautiful poetry that came along with the storyline often crooned by Farhan’s character, was like a breath of fresh air and it added depth to the story. As Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay, Katrina and Kalki starrer completes 9 years, we take you through some meaningful dialogues penned by Farhan Akhtar that turned out to be life lessons in disguise and still remain relevant for millennials to date.

1. Insaan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kamyabi nakamyabi sab uske haath mein hai. – Imran

Even though this dialogue is said by Imran (Farhan) to his amigos Kabir and Arjun when he hits on Laila (Katrina) at the beach with a cheesy line and she snubs him politely, it had so much meaning and relevance otherwise. It sends out a positive message to all that one must never give up and remain focused on their efforts. The result will remain in God’s hands and one should give it their best shot!

2. Apne kaam ko apni life ke saath confuse mat karo. Tumhara kaam tumhari life nhi, sirf uska ek hissa hai.- Laila

A very important character in the film was played by Katrina. As Laila, she is the calmness to Arjun’s stormy mind and she makes him see things like never before. When they go out for a walk and talk about life, she tells him that he should not confuse his work with life. Laila speaks to Arjun’s workaholic self and tells him that work is only a part of his life, not his entire existence. A dialogue that resonates with most of the workaholic millennials, this left a deep impact on everyone!

3. Jab itna kuch achieve kiya hai toh kya khush ho? Agar aaj bhi kisi cheez ki kami mehsoos hoti hai toh woh kya hai. Un cheezon ke liye waqt nikalo jinse sachmuch tumhe khushi milti hai. Sieze the day my friend … pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo, phir chalis ke bare mein soochna – Laila

Once again, it is Katrina Kaif aka Laila who leaves Arjun introspecting the way he has lived his life till date when she tries to question him about his happiness, despite having achieved his goals. She asks him if he feels that something is missing in life. If yes, Laila suggests that Arjun should try to find time for things that really make him happy. Further, when Arjun tries to counter it by talking about his struggles and tells her that he aims to retire by 40 after having made money, she reminds Arjun to seize the day and live in the present, before thinking about the future. The dialogue surely is a lesson for all of us who keep ourselves so focused on making a future that we forget to live our current lives.

4. Yaar duniya mein kahin bhi chale jao log ek jaise hi hote hain. It’s just human nature. – Kabir

Kabir played by Abhay Deol appeared to be the most sorted mentally but actually, he turned out to be the most confused of the three friends. But, one of his dialogues that holds true in the real word and teaches a lot about human behaviour is when he tells his amigos that everyone in the world is similar, despite being geographically different. He mentions that human nature remains unchanged and the response to situations will be similar in humans across different time zones too. Surely, it left millennials in deep thought!

5. Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab woh mar chuka ho. – Laila

Once again, it is Laila aka Katrina who gives Arjun (Hrithik) lessons on what truly living means. When Arjun reflects on his life while gazing at the stars with Laila and tells her that she appears to be really free and living her life to the fullest as opposed to his boxed living, she tells him that according to her, only when one is dead, they should be in a box. With this, she once again teaches us that we all have one life with us and that we should try to live it to the fullest before the curtain falls!

6. Apne andar chupe dar ko mitana chahte ho na? Toh ye raha hum sabka sabse bada darr – “Maut”. Let’s face it. – Imran

Imran aka Farhan picks the toughest task for his amigos on their Spain trip. He asks them to run in front of bulls chasing after them and save their lives. On seeing this, Arjun and Kabir try to reason with him but Imran tells them that the biggest fear in life is death and once we face it, we won’t be afraid of it anymore. It somehow holds true for all of us that we fear death and sometimes, it gets the best of us. However, the ideology behind Farhan’s dialogue was to educate us to overcome our fears and be courageous!

7. Imran – Aur kitni Baar sorry bolna padega?

Arjun – Jab tak yahan (dil) se na nikle na, tab tak.

This exchange between two best friends Imran (Farhan) and Arjun (Hrithik) comes when they fight over the past issue. While travelling by road, Imran throws Arjun’s phone out of the window as he does not stop working on the vacay too. This leaves Arjun furious who ends up bringing up the issue of Imran getting involved with his girlfriend. Imran insists that he has been apologising for years to Arjun for it. Exasperated over it, Imran asks Arjun how many times he will have to apologise. Seeing this, Arjun tells Imran that an apology doesn’t mean anything until it comes straight from the heart. A lesson that this taught us is that whenever you make a mistake, don’t be afraid of apologising and making up for it. But, whenever you do, seek forgiveness sincerely.

Credits :Pinkvilla

