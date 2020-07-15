Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 9: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay’s BTS pic with Zoya leaves us nostalgic

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the lead has completed 9 years today. On its anniversary, director Zoya Akhtar shared an epic behind-the-scenes photo that will take you down the memory lane.

A film that remains special to all millennials and otherwise is , Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film also stars and Kalki Koechlin as female leads and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Released back in 2011, today marks the 9th anniversary of ZNMD and on this day, Zoya shared a throwback behind-the-scenes photo with her amigos Arjun, Kabir and Imran aka Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan on her social media handle to celebrate.

Zoya took to Instagram to share a throwback photo that took us back in time when the film was being shot in Spain. ZNMD was the story of 3 friends who go on a bachelor trip and how their lives change post it. The photo Zoya shared featured Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay and her peeking onto the monitor after a shot and celebrating the moment when they nailed it. The expressions of everyone’s face were different and it surely intrigued fans.

Zoya tagged all the team members of ZNMD and wished them as the film completed 9 years today. Zoya captioned it as, “I think we got it! #znmd.” Several fans commented on Zoya's post and shared how the film remains special to many of them. While there were reports of a sequel to ZNMD, nothing was confirmed about the same.

Here is Zoya Akhtar’s photo with Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay as ZNMD completes 9 years:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, everyone is staying at home including Farhan, Hrithik, Zoya and Abhay. A day back, photos of Zoya Akhtar’s house revealed that it has been sealed by BMC as she lives next to ’s house where her security guard tested positive for COVID 19.

Credits :Instagram

