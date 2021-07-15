Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was different for Hrithik Roshan from his other films, here's how!

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocks 10 years of release, here’s what Hrithik Roshan has to say about the movie.

When , Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol had collaborated for the first time with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, little did they know that they are creating a masterpiece. This Zoya Akhtar directorial went on win millions of hearts and even after years of release, it is still one of the most loved movies of the Indian cinema. Interestingly, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has clocked 10 years of the release today and the team can’t stop gushing about this milestone for the movie.

To celebrate this moment, the entire team of ZNMD had come together for a table read session and recalled the journey for the movie. Amid this, Hrithik, who played the role of Arjun, revealed how this Zoya Akhtar directorial turned out to be a different experience for him. He said, “Up until that film, I know where I was coming from where I was doing films where I always had to get into a character, get into the hero’s mould. But this is something which is very Reema-Zoya thing. They don’t write heroes. They write characters and you identify because you are not coming from a place of trying to be somebody that you are not. So I remember whatever was happening, energy wise within me when I was on set, literally came everything came from the setting, from the people, and there was nothing that I had to do to get into the role I was in”.

Hrithik further explained, “It was the first time, I had to be myself and allow my surroundings, my environment, the environment that Zoya creates on the set, the way she talks to you, the way me, Farhan, Abhay, Katrina got together, and filled each other up, and that’s where it poured from. So, for me it was a revelation”.

On the other hand, producer Riteish Sidhwani stated that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been relatable, real, engaging, entertaining, but it hasn’t been preachy.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan opens up on what makes ZNMD relatable 10 years on, film's sequel & what he misses the most

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×