Zinobia Mistry talks about her favourite fashion brands

The influencer has a huge list of favourite brands. But at the apex is one of the most luxurious brands in the fashion world: Versace. Of course, who doesn't like this brand? Speaking of this, Zinobia Mistry says, "They don't manufacture products; they create a statement! Whether it is clothing or accessories, they know how to do it best. Their overall design philosophy is what excites me the most."

While there are multiple brands in the market, only a few become our darlings. Tell us, do you too have a list of favourite brands for different niches that you cannot live without? Of course, you do! And the Dubai-based famous influencer, Zinobia Mistry, is no different. She too has a huge heart for a couple of brands and has revealed details about them.

Zinobia Mistry was recently spotted in cool sunglasses from Versace and has also posted a picture of a white handbag from the brand. Similarly, her wardrobe also includes brands like Gucci, Adidas, Burberry, and many more.

Talking about brands, there's another one that's right on top of Zinobia Mistry's list: Saint Laurent. The influencer takes a huge fancy to this brand. She says, "They're my style icons—they always have been and always will be. I have so many pieces from them in my wardrobe, and I love every piece from head to toe.

Talking about favourite brands, Zinobia Mistry's list is particularly incomplete without other brands like Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Burberry! Zinobia Mistry is a huge enthusiast of luxury fashion brands. The influencer says, "It's the top-notch quality and unique style that set these brands apart from the others."

Zinobia Mistry never fails to amaze her followers with her unusual fashion sense and beauty tips. Besides that, she is also idolised for her royal-like lifestyle. She started her career in digital creation a few years ago and has already worked with brands like Vesimi for Bollywood designer Vani Vats, The Collective (Dubai), Label by Nitya Bajaj, Shantanu and Nikhil, Aarti Vijay Gupta, and Kanika Goyal.