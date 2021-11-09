ZNMD boys will make a cameo in Farhan Akhtar’s next road trip Jee Le Zaraa?; Reports

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial venture, a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. And as mentioned by the director himself, the film will go on floors in 2022. He made this announcement on the day his film Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years. And now, the reports are coming in that there will be surprise cameos by the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) lead actors- Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in the yet-to-be-made movie.

As reported by India Today, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol will be making a cameo or there will be a crossover between ZNMD and Jee Le Zaraa. Farhan is trying to make the idea of merging the characters from ZNMD into JLZ for a surprise cameo.” Well, undoubtedly, it will be interesting to see how it will merge. Written by Farhan, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, the film is looking at a 2023 release. Jee Lee Zaraa will be showing three women in different stages of their life.

Sharing the announcement video, Farhan wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

The film marks Farhan's return to the helm after almost a decade. The last film he directed was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2.

