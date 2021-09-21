ZNMD’s Abhay Deol has THIS to say about Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa

Post the release of the Zoya Akhtar directed Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, with , Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, Excel Entertainment recently announced its next directorial titled Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film featuring three leading ladies – Jonas, , and . Ever since the announcement, fans are eagerly waiting for the films to hit the floors. Now, in a recent chat with a leading daily, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s Abhay Deol opened up about Zoya Akhtar’s next and said the project has got great talent.

When asked if Zoya Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' has 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' vibes and has he seen the poster? Abhay told ETimes, “It looks fun. It has got great talent behind and in front of the screen. It was exciting just to look at it. I don't know the story or the script. It just looks exciting.” For the unversed, 'Jee Le Zaraa' will be written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and produced under Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. The upcoming film will be releasing in 2023.

Abhay was further asked if he will be seen doing a cameo in the film to which he replied, “I don't think so. I'm not so big on cameos. If it's needed, then sure. I don't have a problem with them. But I don't think it's needed.”

'Jee Le Zaraa' marks Farhan's return to the helm after almost a decade. The last film he directed was starrer Don 2 and post that, he took up more acting projects.