Zoa Morani confirms dad Karim Morani is COVID 19 negative; Sends prayers for the families hit with the virus

A few weeks back, producer Karim Morani, along with his two daughters- Zoa and Shaza, were diagnosed with COVID-19, however, after treatment, they all are back at their house. After his daughters got discharged, finally, Karim Morani got discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for the virus and in a statement, Karim thanked his friends and family for the love and support. Morani said, “To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job.”

Later, daughter Zoa Morani took to Instagram to inform everyone that all three of them have tested negative for the COVID 19 infection and therefore, they are back home. Alongside a family photo, Zoa wrote, “Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now, healthy and in good spirits !!! Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital...My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital)…” However, even though Karim Morani has tested negative, but he will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure. For all those who don’t know, it was on April 6 that Morani's daughters- Zoa and Shaza tested positive for COVID-19 after they returned from Sri Lanka and Rajasthan, respectively, and two days later Karim tested positive for the first time. On April 13, 2020, both Shaza and Zoa, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at different hospitals, were discharged after testing negative for Coronavirus.

While Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celeb to have tested positive for the COVID 19 infection, a few days back, Jewellery designer and Sussanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali, took to social media to inform that her in-house staff has tested positive for Coronavirus and later, she revealed that she and her family have tested negative for the virus.

Check out Zoa Morani's post informing that her father, Karim Morani, has tested negative for COVID 19:

