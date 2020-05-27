Zoa Morani donates blood plasma for second time, reveals her first donation helped get a patient out of ICU

Taking to social media, Zoa Morani shared a picture of herself while she was undergoing plasma donation at Mumbai's Nair Hospital and flashed the victory sign while she was at it.

Weeks after successfully recovering from the novel deadly coronavirus, Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani had donated her blood plasma for patients currently battling the virus. On Tuesday, Zoa once again visited the hospital and donated her blood plasma to help patients recover faster. Taking to social media, Zoa shared a picture of herself while she was undergoing plasma donation at Mumbai's Nair Hospital and flashed the victory sign while she was at it.

Zoa tweeted, "Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy."

Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/GDoJ1n25te — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020

During her earlier visit for plasma donation, Zoa had explained the process in her tweet and encouraged her followers to donate their plasma. She wrote, "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover !"

Zoa had also said that she received a certificate for the same and Rs 500 adding that she felt 'super cool'.

Credits :Pinkvilla

