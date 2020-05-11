Zoa Morani donates blood for plasmatherapy trials after recovering from Covid 19: Won't lie, I felt super cool

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Zoa shared a series of photos which shows her at the hospital along with a team of doctors. She also mentioned that any person who has recovered from the deadly virus, can donate their blood.

Producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani, who had tested positive for coronavirus and recovered a few weeks ago, revealed that she has now donated blood for plasmatherapy trials. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Zoa shared a series of photos which shows her at the hospital along with a team of doctors. She also mentioned that any person who has recovered from the deadly virus, can donate their blood.

Zoa wrote, "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover ! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me .. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today." Photos shared by Zoa from the hospital were clicked during and after her blood donation.

Take a look at all the pictures shared by Zoa Morani on Instagram below:

Zoa, along with her sister Shaza and dad Karim Morani, were tested positive for coronavirus last month. On her discharge from hospital, Zoa had shared a selfie which was reposted by actor and captioned it, "Our doctors are truly doing a remarkable job."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×