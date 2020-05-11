Zoa Morani donates blood for plasmatherapy trials after recovering from Covid 19: Won't lie, I felt super cool
Producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani, who had tested positive for coronavirus and recovered a few weeks ago, revealed that she has now donated blood for plasmatherapy trials. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Zoa shared a series of photos which shows her at the hospital along with a team of doctors. She also mentioned that any person who has recovered from the deadly virus, can donate their blood.
Zoa wrote, "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover ! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me .. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today." Photos shared by Zoa from the hospital were clicked during and after her blood donation.
Take a look at all the pictures shared by Zoa Morani on Instagram below:
Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover ! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me .. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today
Zoa, along with her sister Shaza and dad Karim Morani, were tested positive for coronavirus last month. On her discharge from hospital, Zoa had shared a selfie which was reposted by actor Varun Dhawan and captioned it, "Our doctors are truly doing a remarkable job."