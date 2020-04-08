Zoa Morani shares her experience while being treated for COVID 19, Calls the doctors and nurses as true heroes

Filmmaker Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani shares her experience with the doctors, nurses and hospital staff calling them the true heroes while being treated for Coronavirus.

After singer Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with Coronavirus last month, filmmaker Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has now been tested positive of this deadly virus. While she has been immediately shifted to hospital, a source close to the family has exclusively told us that her Shaza’s sister Zoa Morani has also developed COVID 19 symptoms and has been hospitalized for the treatment. And now just a few hours back, producer and father Karim Morani has also been infected by the deadly virus.

The news was confirmed by Karim’s brother Mohomed Morani who told Mumbai Mirror that the result as both his daughters are already tested positive of this highly transmissible virus. Zoa who is currently been treated by the doctors for COVID 19 in her recent Instagram post shared her experience at the hospital and has thanked the doctors and nurses for taking care of her. Zoa shared a post which read, "My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few...will be sharing the experience soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest..very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share in detail soon.. Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon."

(Also Read: Producer Karim Morani tests Coronavirus positive; Shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai)

Sharing the post, talking about the nurses and doctors, Zoa wrote, "Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare ...Feeling so safe in his hands ... #coronavirus #covid19positivethoughts #indiafightscorona."

Check out Zoa Morani's post here:

Talking about coronavirus outbreak, the toll has crossed 5300 in India so far including 164 deaths across the nation. To note, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases so far which has crossed 1000 as of now.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More