Zohra Segal: Google Doodle pays a special tribute to the iconic Bollywood actress

Zohra Segal, received a heartwarming tribute from Google today (September 29, 2020 - Tuesday). Google remembered the iconic Bollywood actress and dancer with a special doodle on its homepage. The Google Doodle showed the late legendary actress in a classical dance posture. She was counted amongst India's first artists to have achieved international recognition.

An actress, dancer, and choreographer, Zohra Sehgal began her career as a member of a contemporary dance troupe. Later in the 1940s, she took up acting and flaunted her prowess. Called as the Considered the 'doyenne of Indian theatre', her career spanned over six decades, wherein she made a mark in several British films, TV shows, and Bollywood movies. Wondering why Google paid a heartening tribute to Zohra Sehgal today? Well, the evergreen actress's film Neecha Nagar, was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the only Indian film to ever win the Palme d'Or, festival’s highest honour.

She was born on April 27, 1912, in Saharanpur (now Uttar Pradesh - UP). In her early 20s, the legendary star had learnt ballet in a prestigious school in Dresden, Germany. Later, she toured internationally with Indian dance pioneer Uday Shankar. Recognising Zohra Sehgal's contribution to the world of arts and entertainment, she had been honoured with Padma Shri (1998), the Kalidas Samman (2001), and the Padma Vibhushan (2010). India's National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama presented her with its highest award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship for lifetime achievement.

Known for her zest for life, Zohra Sehgal bid due to the world in 2014. She passed away at a ripe old age of 102. However, her trademark humour was always in place, and she is still remembered for it. Her final Bollywood performance was in 2007, in and 's Saawariya. She had played the role of Lillian a.k.a. Lillipop in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed film.

