Zoya Akhtar admits being nervous about making The Archies: Have to ensure film resonates with youth

Zoya Akhtar has been all over the news of late courtesy of her upcoming directorial The Archies. The movie is the onscreen adaptation of the renowned comics and will mark the big debut of three star kids - Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor. The makers had released the teaser of The Archies early this month and it had taken the internet by storm. And now, Zoya has opened up about the project and said that she is quite nervous about making The Archies.

In her recent conversation with The Hindu, Zoya said that The Archies has been a part of her childhood and teenage years and she is thrilled about bringing the characters to life on screen. However, the ace filmmaker also mentioned that given the global popularity of the characters, she is nervous as well. “I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Agastya, Suhana and Janhvi have been receiving immense love for their respective looks as Archies, Veronica and Betty respectively ever since the teaser was unveiled by Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the teaser, Zoya added, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !" Apart from the star kids, The Archies will also feature Vedang Raina, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja in key roles. The Archies is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

