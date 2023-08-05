Zoya Akhtar drops new The Archies posters; Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan cheer for Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda

Zoya Akhtar, who is best known for directing Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is set to release her upcoming film The Archies later this year. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share solo posters and motion posters of each character in The Archies. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of starkids namely, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda. Along with them, the film also features Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot.

Taking to Instagram to share the poster of Agastya Nanda, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Meet Archie Andrews. The heartthrob of Riverdale who isn’t sure where his heart belongs.” Have a look:

After the release of the poster, mother Shweta Bachchan poured in her appreciation for son Agastya in the comment section along with sister Navya Nanda and Karan Johar.

Another poster released by Akhtar reveals that Suhana Khan will play the role of Veronica Lodge. In the caption she wrote, “Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes.” Have a look:

Karan Johar commented, ‘Omg! Best morning! The kids look great!!!” while Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa. Best Best.”

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, will play the role of Betty Cooper. Her description on the post reads, “She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for.” Have a look:

Apart from these three, Vedang Raina will play the role of Reggie Mantle, whose caption read, “The only thing Reggie loves more than himself, is him winning. Beware, he’ll charm his way through your heart.”

On the other hand, Yuvraj Menda will play the role of Dilton. His caption read, “Riverdale’s own walking library. When he isn’t hanging with the gang, he’s inventing to make the world a better place. Get set to geek out with him.”

Dot is set to play the role of Ethel Muggs, and her caption on the poster read, “Ethel Muggs knows how to keep things quirky, witty and crafty! Whipping out sweetness is her superpower, so catch her in The Archies.”

Lastly, Mihir Ahuja will play the role of Jughead Jones, and his description read, “The only food Jughead Jones shares with you is food for thought. Hide your burgers and milkshakes, Jughead and The Archies arrive soon.”

About The Archies

Set in the 1960s, this Netflix offering is based on Archie Comics that finds Indian actors taking on the iconic beloved characters. The film promises to delive into the intricacies of youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young-adult. Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is set to release on Netflix later this year.