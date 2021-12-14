Zoya Akhtar gives a glimpse of Jee Le Zaraa script session featuring director Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt along with Farhan Akhtar took social media by storm when they announced an-all female road trip film a few months ago. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan announced that he would be returning to the director's chair for this one. Looks like the film has kicked off on a small note.

On Tuesday, Zoya Akhtar who helmed the fan favourite Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, shared an Instagram Story featuring Farhan and her co-writer Reema Kagti. The black and white video was seemingly shot at Zoya's home where the trio gathered to kickstart the road trip film.

Captioning it 'script session', Zoya, Farhan and Reema seem to be beginning discussions on a film that has left netizens extremely excited. Take a look at Zoya's post below:

The film will also mark Priyanka Chopra's return to the Indian screens after The Sky Is Pink with Farhan. During the announcement of Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka had revealed that the idea first came up between her, Alia and Katrina and the trio then approached the Akhtar duo. Turns out, Farhan was already writing something similar and it all worked out.

Priyanka had written, "And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling."

