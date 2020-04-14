Zoya Akhtar gives a glimpse of Made In Heaven season 2 as she is busy scripting amid lockdown

Made In Heaven season one saw talented and notable actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur and Shashank Arora among others light up the small screen.

If there was one web show in 2019 that got majority of the audiences hooked was Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made In Heaven. Scandalous yet stirring with fresh content, the drama series was an instant hit among the audiences. The Amazon Prime web series saw talented and notable actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur and Shashank Arora among others light up the small screen. With a tremendous response to the story of two wedding planners, Zoya and her team are now in the process of coming out with season 2 of the show.

As per reports, the shooting was supposed to kick off this month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot has been pushed indefinitely. On Tuesday, Zoya gave a glimpse of Made In Heaven 2 as she shared a photo on Instagram. The photo was a snapshot of the script on Zoya's laptop. And if that photo is anything to go by, then as it shows, Zoya is the director of the eighth episode of MIH season 2.

For the unversed, the first season of MIH was directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava. This time around too, we may see different directors helming each episode. The photo also gave a sneak peek into a scene. "Day 21 #lockdown #madeinheaven #scripting @tigerbabyfilms @reemakagti1 @alankrita601," Zoya captioned the photo.

Check out Zoya's Instagram post about Made In Heaven 2 below:

