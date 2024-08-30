Jee Le Zaraa: Zoya Akhtar gives major update on Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt starrer after back-to-back delays; know what's the holdup

Jee Le Zaraa is one of the most highly anticipated movies ever since its official announcement. The road-trip film, starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, was announced in 2021, but the shooting was delayed. Recently, producer Zoya Akhtar dropped a major update about the movie and revealed what was holding up the project.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Zoya Akhtar was asked what was the hold-up on Jee Le Zaraa. In response, Zoya shared that it was about aligning the dates of the three leading ladies, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, as well as of director Farhan Akhtar. She said, "I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates."

During the same conversation, screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar conveyed his admiration for Alia Bhatt. He showered praise on the actress’ recent on-screen roles, including Gangubai Kathiawadi. The writer stated, "Alia, today, is perhaps, if not the, then definitely one of the few finest actors." He added that he felt that she was the finest but was being diplomatic in his answer as he didn’t want other heroines to be upset.

Jee Le Zaraa is presented by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film is produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

Advertisement

During the announcement, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Alia and Katrina. She also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and revealed how they came about with the movie.

She wrote, “Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020, just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!”

Earlier, in June 2024, Farhan Akhtar also confirmed exclusively to Pinkvilla that he will ‘definitely’ direct Jee Le Zaraa.

ALSO READ: Yudhra Trailer OUT: Siddhant Chaturvedi has 'serious anger issues'; promises thrilling ride with Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan