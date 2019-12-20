Zoya Akhtar on Gully Boy being dropped out of Oscars: It was disappointing but what can one do?

After Farhan expressed his disappointment on Gully Boy not making it to the next round of voting, Zoya Akhtar said that it is upsetting in the sense that people say it didn't make it.

and ’s Gully Boy had made headlines when it was selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Ever since fans have been praying that Gully Boy bags an Oscar. But fans were disheartened when The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had announced the shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards which did not include Gully Boy. The ten films that have been shortlisted are The Painted Bird, Truth and Justice, Les Misérables, Those Who Remained, Honeyland, Corpus Christi, Beanpole, Atlantics, Parasite and Pain & Glory.

After Farhan expressed his disappointment on Gully Boy not making it to the next round of voting, Zoya Akhtar said to MidDay that it is upsetting in the sense that people say, 'Oh s***t, it didn't make it!' It was disappointing, but what can one do? You move on to your next film. She further said, "We went through the entire process. But one doesn't know how the system works there. The people there are not fully aware either as the system keeps evolving. You have to rely on the publicists to guide you."

She concluded saying that the point is that Gully Boy has been seen by 10,000 American critics. It has opened new doors not only for her but also for the industry.

Talking about Gully Boy, the movie is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Naezy and Divine which released in February this year and created a stir at the box office. Featuring local musicians and music from the streets, the film struck a chord with many and introduced the masses to the lesser-known world of Mumbai's hip-hop scene. Ranveer Singh as Murad, Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher and Alia as Safeena received praises from all quarters for their extraordinary performances. Zoya Akhtar had done a fabulous job and had received a lot of applauds for the film.

