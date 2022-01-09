Zoya Akhtar has a heartfelt birthday message for brother Farhan Akhtar as he turns 48; Check it out

Farhan Akhtar turns 48 and the actor-director-producer-writer got some early birthday wishes from his sister Zoya Akhtar. Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a throwback photo, seemingly from the sets of one of their film projects and wished her brother. Well, it wasn't just the regular wish but Zoya penned a heartfelt birthday message for Farhan.

Sharing a black and white photo, Zoya's birthday message for Farhan read, "Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar." Zoya and Farhan often collaborate on projects despite their own individual projects.

They have recently kickstarted work on Jee Le Zaraa. The road trip film starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Ali Bhatt will see Farhan returning to the director's chair. The story is being co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Take a look at Zoya's wish for Farhan below:

We wonder if Zoya's "best year" reference meant professionally or personally for Farhan. While Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors this year, there's buzz about Farhan tying the knot with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Rumours were rife that the lovebirds will be tying the knot in March-April in Mumbai this year. However, looks like the surge in COVID-19 cases have changed their plans. According to a report published in India Today, Farhan and Shibani are likely to have a destination wedding. The couple were reportedly considering Goa as their wedding destination but in wake of the COVID-19 cases, they are looking forward to other locations as well. Click link below to read more details.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar and Shibhani Dandekar to have a destination wedding this year? Here’s what we know