Zoya Akhtar on intimate scenes in Made in Heaven: We treated it like you would treat a VFX scene or a song

The web series ‘Made in Heaven’ was co-created by Zoya Akhtar. She recently spoke about how they managed the sex scenes.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in a discussion spoke about the sex scenes in her web series ‘Made in Heaven'. The Amazon Prime web series was hailed for throwing light on societal issues. The series also deals with homosexuality. While talking about the sex scene in the series, director Zoya Akhtar said they intended to be straight up with it and avoid making it seem squeamish. Zoya was asked about the aesthetically shot sex scenes in ‘Made in Heaven’ in the Clubhouse session.

Zoya Akhtar said, “I think the first part of the process was intent. I think we didn’t want to be squeamish and we decided that we want to treat this as an extremely normal part of the process and part of someone’s life. Either it could be lovemaking or hooking up or just plain sex which is no strings attached… Whatever it is, we are going to do it in a way that it would be aesthetic, non-gratuitous and we have to be straight up with it. We have to be like, ‘This is it. Watch it. And if you are uncomfortable and you forward it, after four episodes, you stop forwarding it. Because you have to do it.’ That was the first thing - intent”.

Zoya stated that she along with all the four directors treated the sex scenes like any other scene like a VFX scene, a song, or an action sequence. She said they broke down everything into angles and positions, where the actors knew exactly what they were doing so they didn’t come in saying they were uncomfortable.

Addressing the homosexuality depicted in the web series, Zoya said, “Whether it was Arjun Mathur or Vikrant Massey, these guys are super-evolved and they are super cool. And they are all straight boys. None of them had a problem. It was very comfortable to do. Now, we have intimacy coordinators, so if an actor is not very comfortable with just the director, we have an intimacy coordinator in. The point is, actors need to feel safe and know what you are doing. They need to know what they are doing before they get on set so everyone is on the same page. Just keep it elegant.”

After the success of the first season, the web series was renewed for another season. The second season is in the making, which has been delayed due to the pandemic.

