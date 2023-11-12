Zoya Akhtar is all smiles as she enjoys night with her BFFs Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan; PIC

We are all set to welcome to the festival of lights with enthusiasm and pomp and so are several Bollywood celebs. Ahead of Diwali, several parties were hosted in B-town which were attended by the who’s who of the industry. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also got the opportunity to chill with her mates Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan during a Diwali bash. She recently posted a picture of the celebs together in one frame.

Zoya Akhtar shares picture with Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan

Director-producer Zoya Akhtar is friends with many people in the Hindi film industry. However, she shares a special bond with only a few people with whom she enjoys hanging out a lot. Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are two of her best buds. Recently, the trio got clicked together during a Diwali party.

Taking to social media, Gully Boy director and producer Zoya dropped a picture that showed her having a gala time with her ladies. For the Indian festival, she decided to dress up in desi clothes and looked beautiful in a cream-colored saree which she paired with a deep maroon blouse and a statement choker. Sitting next to her is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta who looked gorgeous in an off-white saree with a statement multi-layered beaded blouse which she wore with matching white earrings.

Next up in the picture is their entrepreneur friend Kaajal Anand. Lastly, we spot Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan who was festive-ready in a heavily embellished suit. She left her hair open and was seen in minimal makeup. All the ladies wore their smiles as accessories as they posed for the camera. Sharing the pic, Zoya penned, “Letting the light in (red heart emoji).”

Zoya Akhtar is all set for the release of The Archies

Zoya Akhtar is currently gearing up for the release of her teen musical comedy The Archies based on the American comic book series of the same name. The movie stars newbies Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda and is scheduled to release on December 7 on an OTT platform.

