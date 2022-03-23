Zoya Akhtar mourns untimely demise of 'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod: Gone way too soon

The untimely demise of the Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar came as a shock to the film industry. Dharmesh passed away at the age of 24. He was one of the soundtrack artists on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s 2019 film Gully Boy. The cause of his death is still not known. Dharmesh was associated with the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective called 'Swadesi'. As soon as the news of his demise surfaced, Zoya Akhtar took to her social media handle and mourned the talented rapper’s demise.

The director of Gully Boy, Zoya shared his picture on social media handle and wrote, “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai #mctodfod @todfod” Earlier, Siddhant Chaturvedi also posted a picture of the late rapper along with a screenshot of his conversation and wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon. Even Ranveer Singh had mourned his death. The ‘83’ actor had shared his picture on Instagram and added a broken heart emoticon.

MC Tod Fod’s band Swadesi informed the news as they shared an emotional note as they remembered the artiste. The caption read, “It was with this night that @todfod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music. Kabhi sochu kahi chale jane ki dur. Koi thikane bas jau jo na ho jyada mashoor, Jaha le jati rahe mann ko bhaye wo me karu, Aise Jeena rehna kiya mene yahi se shuru -TodFod.”



