Zoya Akhtar on nepotism debate over The Archies casting; blames selective spotlight: 'You took away their moment'

Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies has been creating a lot of buzz right from the moment it was announced. The film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Dot. Now, in a recent interview, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti said that the media is being hypocritical about the nepotism debate, as it chose to focus on star kids-Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi- while ignoring the other four actors- Dot, Yuvraj, Mihir, and Vedang.

Zoya Akhtar opens up on The Archies casting

In an interview with Film Companion, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti were asked if Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya’s ‘last names’ honestly didn’t make any difference, when it came to casting in The Archies. Zoya Akhtar said that they cast four non-star kids as well, but the media chose to not focus on them.

She said, “What I find fascinating is there were seven kids on that poster and the media only spoke about three (Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi). And then turns around and tells us about nepotism. Actually, you're the one not giving the other four attention. You robbed their moment and it's heartbreaking to see. We've put seven kids out there. You've just ignored four. And you took away their moment. So sorry. Your problem.”

Meanwhile, Reema Kagti added that a lot of people tell her that they have cast star kids in The Archies, and she reminds them that there were seven kids in the trailer. “Do you know the other four’s names? Did you bother to look at them?’ Because we are very excited about them. What happened actually was quite sad for the other four, and for the three,” she said.

Zoya said that The Archies is her fifth film and not her first rodeo. She always casts considering what will work for the film, and that she had no pressure to cast anyone. She added that they did many auditions. “These are people that are out there who want to be actors that have come in and tested. And I went with who I thought worked best,” said Zoya.

About The Archies

The trailer of The Archies, a Zoya Akhtar spectacle produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics, was unveiled a few days ago. It transported the audience to the whimsical world of 1960s Riverdale, India, and portrayed seven characters steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations. It will be released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar calls Suhana Khan’s Veronica ‘hard working’, Yuvraj Menda's Dilton 'party animal'; talks about The Archies cast