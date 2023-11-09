Zoya Akhtar opens on making The Archies; says she wanted to portray 'idealism and rebellious' spirit of 1960s

Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the release of her period dramedy, The Archies. The film stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, among others in the lead role. The trailer was released today, and it's receiving positive responses. Recently, Zoya Akhtar revealed that when she and co-writer Reema Kagti started working on The Archies, a film based on the beloved American comics from their childhood, their aim was to portray the “idealism” and “rebellious” essence that characterized the 1960s.

Zoya Akhtar opens up on The Archies

During a recent interaction with PTI, Zoya Akhtar spoke about The Archies and mentioned that the '60s marked a period of a peace movement and revolution, inspired by figures like Bob Dylan. There was a prevailing idealism that aimed to create a better world, with a belief that they could bring about positive change. The era embraced rebellion, peace, and love, and it was also characterized by the influence of rock 'n' roll. She added, “That whole feeling of that era is what we wanted to bring in. It is a simple young-adult feel-good story.”

She stated that blending the "innocence" and "simplicity" of the '60s era with a modern storyline posed a challenge. She mentioned that they are part of the Archie generation, and the film resonates with them. People who grew up reading Archie comics will come in because of their love for the comics. However, she also acknowledged that there are kids today who may not have the same connection with the comics. She further added, “We needed to have a strong story and package it in nostalgia and innocence.”

About The Archies

The Archies tells the story of well-known fictional teenagers, Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, dealing with love and friendship in the 1960s. They unite to protect their town, Riverdale, from developers planning to demolish a cherished park.

The era depicted in the story is famous for anti-war protests, the American civil rights movement, the hippie culture, and the music of The Beatles and Bob Dylan, among other things.

The Indian live-action musical film marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles. The film is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, in collaboration with Graphic India and Archie Comics. It's slated to premiere on Netflix on December 7, this year.

