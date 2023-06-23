Zoya Akhtar REACTS to The Archies trolling: ‘How do we define what an Indian looks like? It could be Hrithik…’

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial The Archies is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Not just that, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are also making their acting debuts with The Archies. Recently, a teaser of the film was unveiled at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Archies gang recently attended the global fan event in Brazil. Zoya Akhtar also accompanied them.

When the first look of The Archies had dropped last year, a section of Netizens criticized it claiming that the characters did not look Indian. The Archies is set in the 60s and after the teaser released, many Netizens claimed that the world and the characters in the teaser didn’t look Indian.

Zoya Akhtar responds to The Archies trolling

In an interview with Mid-Day at Tudum, Zoya Akhtar was asked about the social media trolling, especially a tweet that showed the cast of The Archies as ‘white people’. In response, Zoya said, “Why do you think that? They're all Indian. This is kind of reverse (racism). Are you saying fair Indians are not Indians? How do we define what an Indian looks like? It could be Hrithik Roshan, it could be Mr. Rajinikanth, it could be Diljit Dosanjh, it could be Mary Kom. That's the beauty of India. There are a lot of Indians that are light-skinned.”

When speaking about trolling, Zoya also said that she feels every film gets trolled. “I don’t know if [the trolling] is about my films. It’s about all films now. Everyone gets trolled!”

Apart from Suhana, Agastya and Khushi, The Archies also stars Aditi Saigal (known by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. The musical drama is set in Riverdale in 1964, and is a true adaptation of the comics of the same name. The Archies will release on Netflix this year.

