Zoya Akhtar on representation in films: Not just women, even men are represented badly many times.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has given the audience several reasons to cherish. From her films such as Gully Boy or Dil Dhadakne Do, to music and her impressive writing, Zoya is one of the top filmmakers in the country today. Currently, Zoya is working on The Archies with her long-time writing filmmaking partner Reema Kagti. Partnering with Netflix, the duo are bringing a desi version of the globally loved Archies characters.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Zoya got candid about representation in films and the importance of it. Speaking about how a person doesn't feel isolated, Zoya said, "Representation is when your identity or personality is validated in any kind of popular culture. It is not just women; other communities, disabilities and even men are also represented badly many times.

The filmmaker further added how different things were back in the day. "In the 80s and 90s, you never saw tenderness, you never saw consent. But we had molestation scenes. That affects the psyche of a nation. You saw women that had no right to express how they felt, and that definitely makes a difference. So how you’re representing is key, as people need to know they’re not alone," Zoya said.

The Archies

Zoya's film has been titled The Archies and will act as a launchpad for young star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The firlst glimpse of the Netflix film was released this month and took social media by storm. It got varied reactions from fans and the audience.

Speaking about the film's shoot, which is currently underway, Zoya revealed that given the global popularity of the characters, she is nervous as well. "I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today," the director told The Hindu.

As The Archies official announcement took over social media, Shah Rukh Khan also penned a sweet note welcoming his daughter to the world of acting.

